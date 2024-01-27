Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2,863.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $52.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

