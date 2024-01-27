Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at about $5,044,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,007,000 after buying an additional 96,199 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.4% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 122,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Finally, Avory & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 66.3% in the second quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $69.00 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $85.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average of $62.55.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.18 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Craig R. Benson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Craig R. Benson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLNT. StockNews.com upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

