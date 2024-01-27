Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the third quarter worth $217,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter worth $1,235,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 188.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 65,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 42,977 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Uniti Group by 223.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 65,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 45,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $5.44 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.31%.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uniti Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.22.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

