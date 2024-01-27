Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 2,224 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 114.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Universal by 17,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 57,481 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Universal by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 274,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Universal by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Universal by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Universal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 221,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 3,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $206,958.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $107,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $206,958.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $58.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.84. Universal Co. has a 1-year low of $44.40 and a 1-year high of $67.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.41.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $638.48 million during the quarter.

Universal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on UVV shares. TheStreet raised Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Universal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UVV

Universal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.