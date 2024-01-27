Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 670 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 118.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the second quarter worth about $126,710,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the third quarter worth about $1,260,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Trading Up 0.0 %

MSA opened at $166.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.04. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.57 and a 1-year high of $185.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.08 and a beta of 0.98.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $446.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 226.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

