Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 813 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Getty Realty by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 6.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Getty Realty by 9.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Stock Performance

GTY opened at $27.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.95 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.68 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 39.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GTY

Getty Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.