Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMA. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 42.8% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 40.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 9.9% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $54.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.62. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 44.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Comerica from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Comerica from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comerica

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.