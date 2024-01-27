Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after buying an additional 27,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,432,000 after buying an additional 110,792 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 951,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,234,000 after buying an additional 464,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 729.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 239,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 210,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $30.90 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.94.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,802,896 shares of company stock worth $55,270,571 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

