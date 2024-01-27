Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,315 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,009,000 after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 602,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,652,000 after purchasing an additional 78,128 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 669.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after buying an additional 50,349 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,917,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE SPOT opened at $214.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $99.80 and a 52 week high of $215.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPOT. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.