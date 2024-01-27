Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,490 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 36.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 229.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $181,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,892 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $76.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $78.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on HQY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

