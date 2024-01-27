Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,490 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $34,071,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 23.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,966,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,169,000 after acquiring an additional 374,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 15.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,474,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,273,000 after buying an additional 331,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 349.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 383,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,007,000 after buying an additional 298,526 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HQY opened at $76.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 226.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.02.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.63 million. Analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,520.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $181,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,892. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

