Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 2,200 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FYBR. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

