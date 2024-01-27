Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 278 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of RB Global by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in RB Global by 5.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in RB Global by 1.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in RB Global by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in RB Global by 41.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get RB Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RB Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RBA stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.27. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $68.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.08, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 1,250 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $75,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,515.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 1,250 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $75,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,212 shares of company stock worth $15,139,394 in the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RB Global

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.