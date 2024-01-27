Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 707 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,139,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,771,000 after purchasing an additional 383,336 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 13.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter worth about $3,793,000. Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 104.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 45,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 23,449 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLYM opened at $22.61 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -750.00%.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

