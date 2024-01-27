Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Takes Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the second quarter worth about $11,433,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 42,622.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 369,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 368,261 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 625.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,883,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 1,623,614 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter worth $1,235,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America lowered Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uniti Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.22.

Uniti Group Price Performance

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $6.86.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.31%.

Uniti Group Profile

(Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.