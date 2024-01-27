Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 44,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 134,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,532,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $160.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.49 and a 200-day moving average of $155.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRI

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,299 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,252. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.