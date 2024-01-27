Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel Sells 10,000 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,879,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $9,613,609.62.

On Monday, December 4th, Olivier Pomel sold 104,346 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $12,235,611.96.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $123.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,501,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,724. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,032.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $136.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DDOG. Bank of America cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DDOG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Datadog by 61,592.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,909,000 after buying an additional 11,791,270 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 70.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,877,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,668,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 166.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,507,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.