DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.38

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.39. DAVIDsTEA shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 1,419 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DAVIDsTEA in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.66.

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

