Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 12,042 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,056,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,072,000 after acquiring an additional 33,549 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $14.26 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.46.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 127.92% and a negative return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $43.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 2,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $27,838.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,068 shares in the company, valued at $758,077.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $28,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,348.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 2,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $27,838.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,077.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,715 shares of company stock worth $391,159 over the last ninety days. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals



Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

