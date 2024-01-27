Deckers Outdoor Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $23.85 Per Share (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $23.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $23.25. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $23.66 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s FY2025 earnings at $27.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $30.27 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $709.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $705.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $725.69.

DECK stock opened at $767.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $395.90 and a 52 week high of $768.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $690.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $593.78.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,703 shares of company stock valued at $25,352,445 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

