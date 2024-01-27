Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Trading Up 9.1%

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 288,109 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 85,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Defiance Silver Trading Up 9.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The company has a market cap of C$27.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.60.

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.42 million for the quarter.

About Defiance Silver

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

