Delek US (NYSE:DK) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

DK has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delek US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Shares of DK opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.63.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.66. Delek US had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Delek US will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.57%.

In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $32,287.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,457 shares of company stock valued at $90,660. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

