Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 44.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Denison Mines Price Performance

Denison Mines stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.70. Denison Mines Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 489.06% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

