DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives $133.19 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.00.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get DexCom alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DexCom

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $121.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 134.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. DexCom has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $45,538.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,825,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $45,538.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,825,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,117 shares of company stock valued at $7,284,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 55.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.