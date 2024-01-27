Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,720,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $73,608,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,421,000 after purchasing an additional 409,637 shares in the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,086,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at $43,416,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FANG. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.12.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.24. 1,443,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,833. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.15. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.