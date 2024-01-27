Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Lowered to $201.00 at Piper Sandler

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $176.12.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,833. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $171.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.88.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 613.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 13,243 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $17,540,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

