Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) vs. China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Financial Comparison

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) and China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Digihost Technology and China Merchants Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Digihost Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digihost Technology -104.74% -37.45% -29.63% China Merchants Bank 30.06% 14.88% 1.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Digihost Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Digihost Technology has a beta of 6.07, meaning that its stock price is 507% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Merchants Bank has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Digihost Technology and China Merchants Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digihost Technology $21.01 million 2.46 $4.33 million ($0.80) -2.24 China Merchants Bank $67.88 billion 1.38 $20.51 billion $3.94 4.73

China Merchants Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Digihost Technology. Digihost Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Merchants Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Digihost Technology and China Merchants Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digihost Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A China Merchants Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

China Merchants Bank beats Digihost Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digihost Technology

(Get Free Report)

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company focuses on the blockchain industry in the United States. The company mines for cryptocurrency. Digihost Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About China Merchants Bank

(Get Free Report)

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels. The company also offers credit cards; insurance products; open-ended funds; discount and guarantees for commercial bills, redemption of commercial bills, and guaranteed discount for commercial acceptance bills; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. In addition, it provides forfeiting and risk participation, escrow, cross-border RMB clearing, and interbank services; and risk and financial management, cross-border RMB and oversea financing, international factoring and settlement, and trade finance services. Further, the company offers financial leasing and guarantee, investment and wealth management, forex option and gold trading, forex express trading, international, offshore and private banking, custody, pension, and electronic banking services. The company also operates in Hong Kong, New York, London, Singapore, Luxembourg, Sydney, and Taipei. China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Digihost Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digihost Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.