Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.01 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 19.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of DCOM stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $927.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.14. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $32.26.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,471 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

DCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.



