Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.01 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 19.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.
Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of DCOM stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $927.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.14. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $32.26.
Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
DCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on DCOM
About Dime Community Bancshares
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dime Community Bancshares
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.