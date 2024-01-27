Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.01 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 19.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $23.89. The stock had a trading volume of 292,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $32.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $927.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Institutional Trading of Dime Community Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,471 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

