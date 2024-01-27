Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.01 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.
Shares of DCOM stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.89. 292,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.86. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $32.26.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.
DCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.
