Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 146.7% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the third quarter worth $544,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $632,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the second quarter valued at $264,000.

Get Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of AMZD stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $32.10.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.2083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.