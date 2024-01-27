Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to Issue $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.6675 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%.

Dominion Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years. Dominion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 77.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Dominion Energy to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $45.54 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $63.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.96. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $92,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on D

About Dominion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.