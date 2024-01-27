DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.15

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and traded as high as $15.46. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 87,806 shares trading hands.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
