DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.15

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and traded as high as $15.46. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 87,806 shares trading hands.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBL. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,705,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,263,000 after buying an additional 82,478 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 1,342.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,556,000 after buying an additional 943,149 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 796,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 316,482 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 243,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

