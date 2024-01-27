DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,111 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of DraftKings worth $27,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.48. 7,594,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,900,473. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.25. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DKNG. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at $96,450,224.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $2,049,858.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,212,070.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,408,800 shares of company stock valued at $89,858,006. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

