Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 5,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 51.0 days.

Dream Impact Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS DDHRF opened at $4.88 on Friday. Dream Impact Trust has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $7.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30.

Get Dream Impact Trust alerts:

About Dream Impact Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.