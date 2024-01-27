Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives $31.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

DBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of DBX stock opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.99.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 101.75% and a net margin of 22.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 456,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,821,281.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 456,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,821,281.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,055 shares of company stock valued at $379,645 in the last three months. 25.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 424.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Further Reading

