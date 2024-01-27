Dunhill Financial LLC Acquires 121 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,413,273 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $159.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.12 and a 52-week high of $160.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

