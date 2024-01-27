DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $69.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $85.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.78.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $64.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $78.74. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

