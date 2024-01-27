DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.63-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.85-0.87 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.78.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DD

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE DD opened at $64.66 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.