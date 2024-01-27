Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Dynacor Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Dynacor Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of DNG traded up C$0.08 on Friday, hitting C$4.02. 50,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,004. Dynacor Group has a one year low of C$2.83 and a one year high of C$4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$150.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of C$85.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynacor Group Company Profile

In other Dynacor Group news, Director Maria Del Rocio Rodriguez Espinoza bought 16,965 shares of Dynacor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,447.89. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metals deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,696 hectares located in Peru. It also holds a 100% interest in the greenfield Anta project that includes eight concessions covering an area of 5,600 hectares situated in Southern Peru.

