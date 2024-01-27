Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) SVP Richard William Scalzo Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $316,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,709.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard William Scalzo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Richard William Scalzo sold 13,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $244,530.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,559.52.

On Monday, December 11th, Richard William Scalzo sold 1,380 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $14,793.60.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Richard William Scalzo sold 1,872 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $22,482.72.

On Monday, December 4th, Richard William Scalzo sold 681 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $8,178.81.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN traded up $3.26 on Friday, hitting $21.16. 5,763,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,465,669. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.16). Research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on DYN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Our Latest Report on DYN

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.