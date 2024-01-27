e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELF. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth $102,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 791,641 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after acquiring an additional 596,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 34.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,930,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,510,000 after purchasing an additional 493,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $157.12 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $164.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.29. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,852 shares of company stock worth $11,241,727 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Get Our Latest Report on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.