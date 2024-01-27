Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Eastern Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 29.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eastern Bankshares to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

EBC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,534. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14.

Institutional Trading of Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,300,000 after purchasing an additional 28,308 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 34,560 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 130.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 181,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EBC

About Eastern Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.