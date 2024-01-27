Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:EMN traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.92. 918,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.14.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.19.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

