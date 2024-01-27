Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Up 90.0% in January

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the December 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.22% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) alerts:

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WAVE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. 4,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,577. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Company Profile

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:WAVE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.