Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU) Trading 0.4% Higher

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.65 and last traded at $42.65. 1,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.47.

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.58. The firm has a market cap of $51.18 million, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $896,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund Company Profile

The Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (EBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ecofin Global Water ESG index. The fund tracks an index of water infrastructure and management companies listed in developed countries. EBLU was launched on Feb 15, 2017 and is managed by Tortoise.

