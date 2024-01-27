Eight Capital Comments on Teck Resources Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Analysts at Eight Capital boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eight Capital analyst R. Profiti now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.24. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. Eight Capital also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TECK

Teck Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:TECK opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $32.48 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.81.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,971,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,230,000 after purchasing an additional 134,271 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Teck Resources by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 114,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 74,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.