Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

Several research firms recently commented on EGO. Stifel Canada raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 193,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 22,292 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 361.3% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 346,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 271,004 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 29,438,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,297,000 after purchasing an additional 501,488 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 505,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,427 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGO stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $245.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

