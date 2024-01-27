Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Andrew Wilson Sells 2,500 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total transaction of $347,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $343,600.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $342,975.00.

Shares of EA traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $139.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.18. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $143.47.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,739 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $19,073,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,328 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,342,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 836,841 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $100,756,000 after purchasing an additional 99,754 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

