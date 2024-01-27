Eley Financial Management Inc Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Eley Financial Management Inc cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.4% of Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.8% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,522 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 50.3% during the third quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Edward Jones cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.30.

NVIDIA stock opened at $610.31 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $189.50 and a 52 week high of $628.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.52, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

